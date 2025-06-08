Don't Nod unveils new sci-fi adventure Aphelion

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Don't Nod unveiled a new adventure game called Aphelion. After a quick Google, I can confirm that Aphelion means the point in the orbit of a planet, asteroid or comet at which it is the furthest from the sun.

A perfect title for a game where you appear to be isolated in the middle of an unknown planet, then. Don't Nod's latest adventure looked a lot like Deliver Us Mars and Deliver Us the Moon in the short spurts of gameplay we got.

A lot of running, jumping, and parts of a ship crumbling around you. But, at the end of the trailer, there's a hint that all is not as it seems, and we're in for a more terrifying adventure than we first expected.