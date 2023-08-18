Don't Nod to publish Studio Tolima's hand-drawn adventure game, Koira

The French game company, Don't Nod, has announced the second third-party game that it will be publishing. Known as Koira, this title is a hand-drawn adventure game that is being developed by the Belgian Studio Tolima, and will be looking to tell the story of a forest spirit and its puppy companion as they embark on a musical and magical journey.

We're told that the game will see the forest spirit relying on the puppy's variety of abilities to overcome challenges and to protect it from danger, and that it will be a 2D title that features an original soundtrack.

Game director, Ben Lega, states, "Koira is an evocative experience that explores the theme of friendship with a little puppy. Through a thoughtful and minimalistic approach, our story comes to life relying on the powerful combination of expressive hand-drawn graphics and a poignant original soundtrack. This game is our love letter to the medium and we can't wait to start sharing more details about it."

In terms of launch, all we are told right now is that the game is planned for 2025 and will be releasing at least on PC via Steam.