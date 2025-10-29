Don't Nod teams up with Netflix for narrative game based on big IP

HQ

Don't Nod and Netflix have signed an agreement to create a new narrative game based on a "major IP." The game, which is in an unknown phase of development, is being worked on at Don't Nod's Montreal studio and will be published by Netflix.

Don't Nod has a lot of expertise in this genre, as it notes in a financial report detailing the first half of the year and what it can look forward to in the latter half of the financial year. Alongside the release of The Lonesome Guild and Aphelion, Don't Nod notes this Netflix deal as something it is celebrating as a "new milestone" in the studio's history, "confirming its position as a specialist in storytelling for major IPs and its ambition to explore new formats including cloud gaming."

Of course, the biggest question lies around what major IP Don't Nod is making a game for. There are lots of IPs Netflix has at its fingertips. We're immediately drawn to the likes of Squid Game, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and the like, considering they're some of the streamer's bigger shows, but it's difficult to say which IP would best fit a Don't Nod game.

Let us know your picks for the IP Don't Nod should be working on, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we expect updates on this project down the line.