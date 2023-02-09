Don't Nod reveal new narrative experience game

Don't Nod unveiled Harmony: The Fall of Reverie at yesterday's Nintendo Direct. The game is one centred around its narrative, in a similar vein to Don't Nod's other popular title Life is Strange.

However, with Harmony: The Fall of Reverie we're not only treated to an impressive new visual art style, but there's also an interesting narrative premise to hook us as well.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie focuses on a young woman who receives the power of clairvoyance, which connects her to the Reverie, the realm of humanity's aspirations. Through Polly, you'll choose one of these aspirations to rule over the Reverie.

It sounds both similar and unlike what we've seen from Don't Nod before, which makes Harmony: The Fall of Reverie appear to be quite an interesting title. Check out the reveal trailer below.