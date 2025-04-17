Don't Nod reports Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is in line with sales expectations

HQ

It seems that financially, Don't Nod has been off to a pretty solid start this year. Despite apparently falling short of expectations in 2024, there are good indicators that things could be getting back on track for the developer and publisher this year.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Don't Nod admits things didn't quite go to plan in 2024, but this year, the strong reception to its new titles has been a good indicator of long-term sales potential.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage leads the charge here, with a Metacritic score of 80 and a Steam user score of 92%. This confirms "Don't Nod's "expertise in the narrative adventure genre. Backed by a strategic partnership with Sony, the game's sales are in line with forecasts, in an increasingly selective market."

Don't Nod also mentions the recently released Koira as a strong launch, due to the game's critical reception. There's also hope that The Lonesome Guild, which will release later this year, also meets expectations in a similar way.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.