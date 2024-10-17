Don't Nod lays off 70 workers amid internal restructuring

HQ

Following its decision to delist from the stock exchange yesterday, we already have the first clear signs that something serious is happening at Don't Nod. According to a statement issued by the company, the studio has laid off 69 employees as part of a restructuring plan to secure the long-term future of the company in the midst of difficult financial results.

The results are due to poor sales of the studio's recent releases, Jusant and Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. After absorbing a €24 million write-down following the failure of those launches in the first quarter of the year, as well as the outright cancellation of one unannounced title and the temporary halt of two other projects until the dust settles.

Despite this, the studio remains positive about its upcoming Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which will arrive in two episodes, one in February and one in March 2025, and has reapplied to Euronext for its shares to resume trading, effective today, 17 October.

Let's hope that the former workers can find their way as soon as possible.