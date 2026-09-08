Don't Nod is unsure it will be able to continue operating beyond January 2027

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Over the past few years, French developer Don't Nod has been facing an uphill financial battle. The company has gone through several rounds of layoffs, all as part of cost-cutting measures designed to streamline the wider organisation and ensure its future. However, these have routinely failed to achieve much, and now Don't Nod is staring down an immediate concern of closing down for good.

In its latest financial report, Don't Nod specifically mentions "material uncertainty regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern beyond January 31, 2027."

Don't Nod then goes on further to explain why this concern is in place, referring to the developer struggling to reach a sustainable place, in part down to the "economic conditions of the video game industry and its financing".

The changes Don't Nod will next be putting into effect in an effort to survive this turbulent period will see the company looking to lay off around 90 employees from its French operations, all as part of a process to adjust how its domestic production fundamentally works.

"With this in mind, DON'T NOD is refocusing its operations in France around a single production line, bringing together the expertise required to launch new projects before the completion of current productions. This organizational initiative is intended to maintain a continuous pipeline of projects and support the Company's long-term growth.

"It aims to strengthen the Group's operational efficiency by enabling a more efficient allocation of resources, clarifying responsibilities, and focusing expertise more intensely on priority projects."

It's unclear what this ultimately means for Don't Nod's upcoming titles, but the one glimmer of hope is the Montreal teams have been backed with an influx of €2.6 million in increased development revenue to enable them to continue working on a "narrative game based on a major Netflix intellectual property."

Signing off this rather troubling financial report, Don't Nod CEO and chairman Oskar Guilbert stated: "This first half of the year confirms the major challenges facing our industry. In a market where financing is more selective and revenues are more uncertain, we must adapt our business model with clarity and responsibility. The measures being considered today are difficult; we fully appreciate what they may mean for the employees affected and are ensuring that the necessary support measures are put in place. This plan is, however, essential to ensuring the Company's continued operations."

The report does also show Don't Nod's first-half of 2026 revenue is down 56% year-over-year to just €6.1 million in operating revenue, with €3.5 million worth of sales, much of which came from PlayStation Plus, Game Pass, and its back catalogue.