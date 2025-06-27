Don't Nod is being hit by layoffs affecting its Montreal studio

HQ

Don't Nod has not had the easiest time as of late, as it was only back in October 2024 when the company was forced to make an array of layoffs to make financial ends meet. This is happening once more this summer, as it has been revealed that the French studio is making cutbacks, affecting an undetermined number of employees at its Montreal studio.

The news was confirmed by a bunch of different employees who have taken to social media to reveal they have lost their jobs, as noticed by Eurogamer. Don't Nod itself has not yet commented on the situation nor made an announcement, but it's happening, as senior game designer Mathieu Tremblay states.

"I am incredibly proud of what the team at Don't Nod Montreal accomplished with Lost Records: Bloom and Rage and shipping the game with this level of quality was nothing short of a miracle in the circumstances. I wish for all others affected by this wave of layoffs to land on their feet quickly, as they are truly exceptional people."

Don't Nod recently launched Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and while the exact commercial success of the game is unclear, layoffs don't tend to happen after a game succeeds. As for what's next for the developer, at Summer Game Fest it revealed Aphelion to the world.