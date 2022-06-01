Don't Nod has undergone a visual rebranding

HQ

It was only recently that the developer Don't Nod teased that it has some news to share, news that for a while seemed like it could pertain to an upcoming game that the studio is working on. Unfortunately that wasn't the case, as the tease alluded to a visual rebranding that the developer has undergone.

This means that Don't Nod today has a new logo and a new website, all to better reflect the developer that it is today. The logo itself, which you can see below, is said to have been designed to signify that it isn't "afraid to break the mold" as "the D is shattered, and the N appears within it".

"I am very proud of the journey that DON'T NOD has been on over the past 14 years," said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD. "The company has evolved in many ways with a strong will to lead the way in creating and curating meaningful entertainment, through original and relatable stories, which empower our talents and players to inspire change, however small. This new brand's visual overhaul will help us convey our core identity."

Otherwise, the announcement of this rebranding has provided an extra tease as to what the developer is working on, with the post stating that Don't Nod is working "on six exciting upcoming internal projects". As for what exactly these are, that remains unknown.