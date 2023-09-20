Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Don't Nod gives us another lengthy look at Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The action-RPG will be coming to PC and consoles in November.

HQ

Just recently publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Don't Nod gave us a really long look at the upcoming action-RPG, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, all following the game taking up a meaty section of a Focus Showcase. While you can catch all that gameplay by heading over here, the pair are now looking to do something similar again.

Because now a gameplay overview trailer has been published and this walks us through many of the game's systems and mechanics all while showing off a boatload of additional gameplay.

We're told more about the story and how Don't Nod's talent for storytelling takes centre stage in this title, and also how protagonists Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte team up to face ghouls and spectres in battle. To add to this, we get a teaser of how the decisions will impact and affect the story.

Be sure to check out this lengthy trailer below and also don't forget to read our recent preview of the game too.

HQ
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

