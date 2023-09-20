Don't Nod gives us another lengthy look at Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

HQ

Just recently publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Don't Nod gave us a really long look at the upcoming action-RPG, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, all following the game taking up a meaty section of a Focus Showcase. While you can catch all that gameplay by heading over here, the pair are now looking to do something similar again.

Because now a gameplay overview trailer has been published and this walks us through many of the game's systems and mechanics all while showing off a boatload of additional gameplay.

We're told more about the story and how Don't Nod's talent for storytelling takes centre stage in this title, and also how protagonists Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte team up to face ghouls and spectres in battle. To add to this, we get a teaser of how the decisions will impact and affect the story.

Be sure to check out this lengthy trailer below and also don't forget to read our recent preview of the game too.