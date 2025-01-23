Don't Nod delays the release of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Part 2 by one month

HQ

Don't Nod has been going through a tough time for a while now. None of their brilliant 2024 releases (Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, Jusant) have managed to break even, and that resulted in layoffs and project cancellations a few months ago. And so today's news is understood as part of a plan that can't fail.

We're talking about Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, scheduled for release on 18 February, with "Bloom". Now the studio confirms that it has postponed the release of its second episode, "Rage", from 18 March to 15 April. Four weeks is not really a big problem for players, but it is evidence of the care and attention to detail that goes into making sure everything around this game goes smoothly.

Since Square Enix forced Don't Nod to pass the Life is Strange baton to Deck Nine, they've been working hard to find a new episodic narrative on which to build their style. Perhaps Lost Records is the light at the end of the tunnel?