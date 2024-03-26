Don't Nod considers Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden a franchise

HQ

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden premiered on February 13, and was met with generally positive reviews (like ours) praising all the hard choices we had to make, the unique concept and the stunning presentation. And we might actually get to see more of this in the future as Don't Nod considers the game to be a new franchise.

This was revealed by narrative director Stéphane Beauverger in an interview with MP1st after getting the question if this adventure was considered a one-off or something to build upon:

"We always consider our games as the first step of a franchise. As a Narrative director, it is part of my job to think ahead about future possible games taking place in the same universe. But such decisions are not made only by creative teams, more teams are included in the process!"

While this is definitely not a confirmation of a Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden sequel, it does however increase the chances of this happening if the first game turns out to have sold well, something we really hope it will.