Don't Nod asks us to banish the dead in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in November

Don't Nod has just announced the release date for its upcoming supernatural fantasy action title Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. It will be November 7th when we will witness the struggle of the pair Antea and Red as they banish the dead to their world and protect the living in a land ravaged by an unknown evil.

Antea Duarte and Red McRaith are two banishers, and they are also lovers, which promises to give us an emotionally charged story that is a hallmark of the studio when Antea transforms into a spirit and Red accompanies her in search of a remedy to reverse the situation.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on November 7 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, and you can check out the new trailer below.