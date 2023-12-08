Don't Nod announces Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The Life is Strange developers showed off their new game called Lost Records: Bloom and Rage at The Game Awards and it looks like we're in for another story-driven adventure of the kind the studio has become known for. The official synopsis reads:

The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in the latter part of 2024 and you can watch the trailer here!