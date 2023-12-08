Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

Don't Nod announces Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

This one looks like something the Stranger Things fans will appreciate.

The Life is Strange developers showed off their new game called Lost Records: Bloom and Rage at The Game Awards and it looks like we're in for another story-driven adventure of the kind the studio has become known for. The official synopsis reads:

The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in the latter part of 2024 and you can watch the trailer here!

