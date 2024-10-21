Don't Move looks even more stressful in time-sensitive second trailer

HQ

Later this week, Netflix fans will be treated to what looks to be a promising horror-thriller. It's known as Don't Move, and revolves around a woman played by Kelsey Asbille as she is tasked with escaping a seasoned serial killer. The catch is that this is all part of a twisted game, one where the killer has injected the woman with a paralytic agent that will take control and shut her body down after 20 minutes, meaning she has that long to run, hide, and fight for her life.

Don't Move is directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, but it also features Sam Raimi as a producer. The film will be premiering on Netflix as soon as October 25, meaning you will be able to see it for yourself in the coming days. If you're still on the fence, check out the stressful second trailer below.