Don't miss today a new presentation with the creators of Metaphor: ReFantazio, this time focusing on the characters and the social links between them

Atlus has announced a new livestream with an exclusive preview of its upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio, taking place later today at 18:00 PT (2:00 BST/3:00 CEST on 30 July in Europe). The presentation will preview details about the characters that will accompany our protagonist on his adventure through the United Kingdom of Euchronia and the social bonds that can be unlocked, strengthening our relationship with them. The broadcast will be hosted by Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino and will include English audio and subtitles.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is less than three months away from its highly anticipated release on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and we're already counting down the days until then. If you too are planning to dive into the new game from the creators of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, don't miss our article (with exclusive gameplay) that we dedicated to it during our on-site coverage at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles.