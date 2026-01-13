Don't miss the Thundercats role playing game on Kickstarter

HQ

If you grew up in the 80s, chances are you have fond memories of Thundercats. This animated series became wildly popular and stood out thanks to its beautiful animation and cool concept. Now, as an adult, you have the chance to explore the world of Thundercats in more detail thanks to an upcoming tabletop role-playing game, funded via Kickstarter.

The rules are based on the Dungeons & Dragons system (5E) and allow you to create your own Thundercat for epic adventures. Proof of the brand's popularity comes from the fact that the project was fully funded in less than a minute - and now there are only two days left of the campaign. If you're interested in role-playing Thundercats, you should definitely grab a copy, and don't miss out on all the cool extras you can buy, including dice, game master screens, character sheets, and more.

There are several different packages to choose from, but they all include a 240-page book with everything you need to get started, priced from $50. Head over here if you want this tasty treat - and hurry, because as we said, time is running out!