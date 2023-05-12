Don't miss the second episode of The Gamereactor Show

Picking up on the first episode that debuted almost two weeks ago, today we have just released the second episode of The Gamereactor Show podcast, where myself and co-host Alex Hopley team back up to talk about the latest and most exciting headlines and topics in the world of gaming.
For this episode, we look a little ahead to the big showcases that have been announced for June, before also talking a little about the upcoming Mortal Kombat game, PlayStation Plus, Redfall's success on Game Pass, and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.
Following this, we turn our attention to the console wars, and if they are finally over or are rather in a state of slumber while Xbox licks its wounds. And then to cap things off, we talk briefly about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Alex's experience with the game.
To see all of this in full, simply click on the audio player below to catch the latest episode of the show.