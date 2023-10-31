Don't miss The Ghoulreactor Show's Spooktacular Special

HQ

We're celebrating the spookiest day of the year with a special edition of The Gamereactor Show. Hosts Ben and Alex have teamed up to recap and talk about their favourite horror games and films, in an episode of the show that we are thematically calling The Ghoulreactor Show: Spooktacular Special.

In the episode, we also recap Alan Wake 2 and the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, so if you are interested in hearing our thoughts on these newly released projects, be sure to check out the newest episode of the podcast below.

You can also check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music/Audible.