Don't miss the fourth episode of The Gamereactor Show

We do a big catch-up on all things Summer Game Fest and our time in Los Angeles.

It's been a little while since the last episode of The Gamereactor Show was released, as due to Summer Game Fest and our coverage of that major event, we had to take a step back from our fortnightly schedule. But, we're back to normal now, and with that being the case, the fourth episode of the show is now here and ready.

In this episode of The Gamereactor Show, myself and Alex recap the busy start to June, where we talk all about Summer Game Fest and the live shows that took place, as well as what it was like to be in Los Angeles during this not-E3 period.

To get a further glimpse into what it's like to be in the City of Angels during event season, be sure to catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below.

