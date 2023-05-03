Don't miss the first episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We know what you're thinking, it's about time! We at Gamereactor have decided that there is no better time than the present to get back into the podcasting space, and have now kicked things off with the return of The Gamereactor Show.

This bi-weekly effort will feature UK editors Ben Lyons and Alex Hopley as mainstay co-hosts and will see the pair discussing the latest headlines and developments in the video game and wider entertainment space, and with this in mind, we've already recorded and published our first episode, a show where we talk a bunch about the UK's Competition and Market Authority's shock decision to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

You can check out the show right now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Podcasts, with the show coming to more platforms in the future.