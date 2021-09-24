Don't miss out on this week's Quick Looks

LIVE
We checked out motherboards, phones, tablets, and more.

HQ

Another week has passed, which means we've had a whole range of new Quick Look videos dropping on the site. From tablets, to gaming laptops, to earbuds and phones, here are this week's Quick Looks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

"These earbuds come with a dynamic two-way speaker and feature Active Noise Cancellation technology capable of blocking out 98% of surrounding noise."

HQ

Microsoft Surface Pro X (2020)

"This tablet has a 13" touchscreen and uses Microsoft's SQ 1 or SQ 2 chipsets for fast connectivity."

HQ

Asus ROG Flow X13 (2021)

"We check out the updated ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop from Asus, which boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card and a Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU."

HQ

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

"This phone features Motorola's most powerful camera system ever, and sports an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate."

HQ

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

"This gaming laptop sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card, an 11th Gen Intel CPU, and a 16" display."

HQ


