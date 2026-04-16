Don't miss out - grab a free copy of Wasteland Remastered on Xbox, PC and console

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These days, the Fallout franchise seems to be enjoying a new lease of life, driven largely by the quality and success of the TV series on Prime Video, as well as some modern versions of Fallout 4 for modern consoles, and interesting DLCs for Fallout 76. But Xox Game Studios doesn't just have a post-apocalyptic series set after a nuclear holocaust. What's more, there aren't many players—except those of us of a certain age—who remember that, in fact, Fallout actually originated from another game called Wasteland.

However, Microsoft wants to see if it can continue to fuel the franchise of its strategy and role-playing series—which currently comprises three main instalments—by giving away a modern version of the first one.

That's right. If you head to the Xbox Store right now from your console or from your PC via the app, you can claim a completely free copy of Wasteland Remastered. There was an official tweet, but it seems to have been deleted now; however, the link to claim the game and add it permanently to your library is still active. We've just added it ourselves. Thanks, Xbox Game Studios!