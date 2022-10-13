Don't miss Black Adam's end-credits

HQ

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie Black Adam premieres on October 21, and will be somewhat of a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe, introducing new storylines and characters to build upon for the future.

Some members of the American press have already seen the movie though, and during a Screen Rant interview with Dwayne Johnson that was shared on Twitter, Johnson takes the opportunity to ask the reporter a question; "What did you think about the end, the credit?". The reporter replies:

"Oh man... goosebumps. Are you kidding me. That's one of those things, you know, you hear all these rumblings online..."

Basically, do not leave when the movie ends. It seems like the credits will be worth your while.