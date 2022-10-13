Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Don't miss Black Adam's end-credits

Dwayne Johnson seems to be excited about what's shown.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie Black Adam premieres on October 21, and will be somewhat of a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe, introducing new storylines and characters to build upon for the future.

Some members of the American press have already seen the movie though, and during a Screen Rant interview with Dwayne Johnson that was shared on Twitter, Johnson takes the opportunity to ask the reporter a question; "What did you think about the end, the credit?". The reporter replies:

"Oh man... goosebumps. Are you kidding me. That's one of those things, you know, you hear all these rumblings online..."

Basically, do not leave when the movie ends. It seems like the credits will be worth your while.

Don't miss Black Adam's end-credits


Loading next content