Don't Look Up has soared past Netflix's weekly viewing number record

Just ahead of Christmas Day, Netflix dropped Don't Look Up, a comedy film coming from director Adam McKay, which featured a massively stacked cast and focused on humanity having to deal with the impact of an incoming asteroid. With that movie dropping on December 24, Netflix has now revealed the viewer numbers for the movie, and it seems like this one has been a huge success for the streamer, as it has already rocketed into the place of Netflix's third most-watched original movie of all-time.

Don't Look Up has also set the new Netflix record for weekly viewership, with the movie clocking up 152.29 million hours watched over the week of December 27 and January 2, as Deadline has reported.

Judging by this success, there's even a chance that Don't Look Up sets the record for the most views ever at Netflix for a piece of content over its first 28 days, a record that Don't Look Up is currently trailing to Bird Box and Red Notice.

If you haven't managed to check out Don't Look Up yet, be sure to catch the trailer for the movie below.