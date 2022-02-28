Cookies

Elden Ring

Don't leave your PlayStation 5 in sleep mode if you're playing Elden Ring

A patch to fix the issue is promised.

HQ

One of the year's most acclaimed titles also has some technical concerns. Bandai Namco recently went public with information about not leaving your PlayStation 5 in sleep mode if you're playing Elden Ring. This can cause the autosave feature to stop working, which in turn could cause you to lose some of your played time. Since Elden Ring, like FromSoftware's previous entries, uses a checkpoint and autosave functionality, this may be good advice to follow. They are aware of the problem and have written about it here. Thus, if you are afraid of losing progress, you should close it manually. A patch is promised to come out in the near future to fix this.

Elden Ring

