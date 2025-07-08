Don't leave early! Superman has two post-credits scenes

HQ

There is a weight on the shoulders of Superman that perhaps only the Man of Steel can burden. This movie, which premieres on July 11, will be the start of the theatrical DC Universe, the rebooted effort from DC Studios after the DC Extended Universe crashed and burned. To say that expectations are high is perhaps an understatement, and soon we'll know just how good or bad the film is too.

But what about how it sets up future DC Universe efforts, like 2026's Supergirl? Well, now that the social media embargo for the film has lifted and some are beginning to share brief thoughts on the film, it has come out that Superman will be concluded with not one but two post-credits scenes, as per The Hollywood Handle.

As for what they'll be remains unclear, but it does seem likely that one will be about Supergirl, maybe seeing Milly Alcock's character returning to pick up her dog Krypto, and perhaps a second revolving around a villain and teasing an eventual return. At least, judging by recent superhero movies elsewhere, this seems like a solid and expected formula to reflect.

Do you intend to watch Superman this weekend?