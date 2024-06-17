Don't hold your breath on a Helldivers II story mode

HQ

Helldivers II continues to thrive as one of the biggest new games of 2024, with tons of players continuing to wage the good war for galactic democracy. But with Helldivers II being a solely multiplayer and online title, few are wondering if we'll ever see any story content making its arrival.

Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO Shams Jorjani has taken to X to reveal that this won't be happening anytime soon, and for a very good and clear reason.

When posed the question on X, Jorjani replied, "Not happening. Sorry bro. That's like building an entirely new game."

We have seen multiplayer games test the story waters before and ultimately discover that the vast majority of the community tend toward the original multiplayer offering still, with Overwatch 2 being the most notable recent example.