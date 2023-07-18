Don't hold your breath for the Lando Calrissian show

HQ

The writer for Lando has given us a major update on the show, and it seems work might not be moving very quickly on it. Back in April, Kathleen Kennedy said that the show was still happening, with Donald Glover being very excited about it.

Justin Simien, speaking with The Direct, said he's not "received an update since that update," referring to a point in 2020 when he'd last heard about the show. "I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show," he continued. "It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it."

There's no release window for Lando, and so we'll have to see whether Disney does pick it back up, or if it's left by the wayside for other Star Wars projects to bloom.

