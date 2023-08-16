Don't hold your breath for big reveals at Gamescom ONL

HQ

Geoff Keighley has told us to reign in our expectations for big announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Instead, we're likely going to see more on games we already knew about, giving us updates on them.

Speaking to VGC, Keighley said that Opening Night Live is "going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth Wukong. This year's ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year."

Fans will undoubtedly have high expectations for this show, as it's the first in-person event since 2019. Keighley spoke about how the show can also bring challenges, though. "First, there are the logistical challenges for our LA-based team to produce a big-scale show in Cologne, Germany. Thankfully Gamescom and Kolnemesse are great partners," he said. The other challenge - but also opportunity - is that this show is directly tied to the partners and games that will be exhibiting at Gamescom. We're always trying to find ways to create synergy between what's happening on the floor and inside ONL."

Are you looking forward to Gamescom Opening Night Live? Stay tuned for the biggest updates from the show on the 22nd of August.