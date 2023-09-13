Don't get your hopes up for cross-play in Mortal Kombat 1 at launch

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1's launch is just days away, and players with early access will be getting their hands on it soon. However, if you and your buddy on another platform were hoping to beat the brains out of each other, you might have to wait a bit.

As confirmed in a new post on Twitter/X, Mortal Kombat 1 will not have cross-play at launch. The feature is going to be added later, though, so it's more of a mater of when rather than if. The case was similar in Mortal Kombat 11, but this still has some fans worried.

Namely, PC players are hoping they won't get left behind again. In Mortal Kombat 11, cross-play only worked on console, meaning those with a mouse and keyboard were forced to play among dwindling numbers. It's a poor practise really, that showed a lack of care for PC players. It seems likely they'll be left behind again, but hopefully there's chance for PC cross-play down the line.

What platform will you be playing Mortal Kombat 1 on?