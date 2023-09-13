Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Don't get your hopes up for cross-play in Mortal Kombat 1 at launch

The feature will be implemented later down the line, but otherwise you're stuck with the other players on your platform.

Mortal Kombat 1's launch is just days away, and players with early access will be getting their hands on it soon. However, if you and your buddy on another platform were hoping to beat the brains out of each other, you might have to wait a bit.

As confirmed in a new post on Twitter/X, Mortal Kombat 1 will not have cross-play at launch. The feature is going to be added later, though, so it's more of a mater of when rather than if. The case was similar in Mortal Kombat 11, but this still has some fans worried.

Namely, PC players are hoping they won't get left behind again. In Mortal Kombat 11, cross-play only worked on console, meaning those with a mouse and keyboard were forced to play among dwindling numbers. It's a poor practise really, that showed a lack of care for PC players. It seems likely they'll be left behind again, but hopefully there's chance for PC cross-play down the line.

What platform will you be playing Mortal Kombat 1 on?

Mortal Kombat 1

