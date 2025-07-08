Don't forget: We'll have a Pokémon Presents in two weeks!

HQ

While many of us are waiting for Nintendo to brighten up our summer by announcing a Nintendo Direct to mark more new titles to liven up our newly-launched Nintendo Switch 2, the truth is that the company already has a digital event lined up for this month in the form of Pokémon Presents.

The event will be streamed via The Pokémon Company's official channels on 22 July at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST. But beyond the time and where to watch it, we don't know anything else about the content.

A reasonable assumption is that we'll see more information about Pokémon products such as updates for the Pokémon TCG and Pokémon Go mobile games, as well as news about The Pokémon Concierge series or the anime series. And possibly a new preview of this year's big title, Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Although if you ask us for our big dream, we'd love to finally see a glimpse of the tenth generation of Pokémon's main titles. What do you think?