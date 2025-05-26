Don't fall for the scalpers at the Switch 2 release

HQ

As we all know, June 5 is the premiere of Switch 2, and Nintendo seems to be exceptionally well prepared with large quantities of consoles so that everyone who wants one will be able to get one. But... the fact is that the interest seems to be so great that there may still be some shortages.

This opens up the possibility that scalpers will start hoarding consoles to resell at inflated prices. However, this is something Nintendo thinks you shouldn't fall for, and has increased production to meet demand. Yahoo Japan has now issued a scalper warning, brought to our attention by Stealth40k on Bluesky, and the advice is so good that we think it's worth reminding people in our part of the world about it too.

Simply put, paying a lot of extra for a Switch 2 is a bad idea. There's a good chance you'll get your console on time or with minimal delays, and you won't be scammed out of your hard-earned cash. Nintendo will be adding new consoles at a rapid pace, so just take it easy and don't favour the scalpers.