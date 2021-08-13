Don't expect Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation or Switch

HQ

There have been rumours that Xbox Game Pass might in fact be heading to Switch, as Nintendo and Microsoft seems to be working well together. Many people has also hoped it might come to PlayStation to be able to play games like Starfield as well future titles like Doom and The Elder Scrolls.

But so far nothing has happened, and judging by a recent interview in GamesRadar with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer - this is probably something we should stop hoping for. He says:

"We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don't want something like Game Pass. There's a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms."

This is of course something that could change in the future, but for now, expect Microsoft to put their Xbox Game Pass efforts elsewhere.