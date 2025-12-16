Don't expect to see Todd Howard making any Fallout cameos

HQ

For a long time, fans were on the edge of their seats trying to spot Marvel legend Stan Lee in the MCU films. He had a habit of appearing in cameos in all of them until 2019, when he appeared in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Since he passed away in late 2018, he has obviously not been able to film any new scenes.

Late tonight, it's time for season two of Fallout, which is sure to be an epic journey. But will there be any Bethesda guest appearances? Many have speculated whether Bethesda veteran Todd Howard will appear in the same way Lee did, but apparently we shouldn't get our hopes up. In an interview with IGN, he admits that he has been asked about it:

"They've offered me a whole bunch, even in Season 1. I was going to be in the sort of Dr. Strangelove Vault-Tec room, where they're talking about all the experiments and some other things. I think I'm best behind the camera."

He explains that he has rejected all attempts to persuade him and does not want to become Bethesda's equivalent of Stan Lee because he believes it would detract from the immersion:

"I don't want to distract. Everyone goes, 'oh, there's Todd!'"

What do you think, would it be enjoyable if the Bethesda legend began appearing in the studio's own productions?