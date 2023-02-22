Don't expect to see Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man again

HQ

Marvel Studios brings sad news for all those who still harboured a glimmer of hope of seeing Robert Downey Jr. reappear as Iron Man in the future, at least if we are to believe studio head Stephen Broussard. In an interview with io9, he once and for all quashed speculation that Downey Jr. would be given a chance to reprise the role, and instead Broussard clarified that the narrative has now completely shifted to the new heroes we've come to know since the start of Phase 4.

"If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

Sad as hell, but also understandable that Marvel wants to highlight the new superheroes.

