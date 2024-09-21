Don't expect to see Palworld for PS5 during Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Palworld was released as a console-exclusive title for Xbox Series S/X and to this day, eight months later, it has not been launched or even announced for either PlayStation or Switch.

The developer Pocketpair has, however, quite openly hinted that Palworld would be heading to PlayStation, and recently a PlayStation 5 version of the game appeared on an official list from the Tokyo Game Show organizers (CESA) of titles to be shown at the event this coming week. But... a few days ago, as you probably know, Pocketpair was sued by Nintendo, not for plagiarism of monsters as many seem to think, but for patent infringement. This has led many to believe that the Palworld showing may be in jeopardy.

So will we still see Palworld on Sony's console? No, it actually doesn't seem that way, but the reason doesn't appear to be the lawsuit. Via Resetera, it is noted that the game disappeared from the above-mentioned list a few days before Nintendio confirmed its lawsuit.

Whether Pocketpair knew in advance what was coming or whether it's due to something else, we don't know. But unless it's a human error or they are just trying to hide it as a surprise, it seems for now that PlayStation gamers will have to wait a while longer to try out "Pokémon with guns".