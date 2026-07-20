Don't expect to see much of Hogwarts in the opening episode of the Harry Potter TV series

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If you're familiar with Harry Potter lore and legend, it likely won't surprise you all too much to hear Hogwarts won't play a major part in the Harry Potter TV series' opening episode. The beginning of the story follows Harry as he learns of his magical abilities and likewise gets a crash course in all things Wizarding World from Hogwarts' groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. But either way, if you were wondering when you'd first get to see Hogwarts in the series, we've now been given an insight from one of the key creatives.

Speaking during an interview with Andre Pilli, the director of photography for HBO's Harry Potter series, Adriano Goldman, has confirmed we'll first see Hogwarts "at the very end" of the first episode.

We're also told to expect the majority of the initial episode being set in the Muggle world, with Goldman stating: "We had a recent discussion about this, about how much the first part, especially the first episode, which is before he goes to Hogwarts for the first time, how much that was to be colourful and vibrant, or more sad."

As for when the Harry Potter series will premiere, the first episode will release on HBO Max on December 25, 2026.