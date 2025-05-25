Don't expect to see Hank Pym again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

There are so many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters these days that it can be easy to forget some. One individual who has mostly only appeared in the Ant-Man trilogy for example, is Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, the so-called genius scientist that discovered the Pym Particle and began the adventures into the Quantum Realm. While comic fans will know that Pym is involved in much, much more, in the MCU, he's always been a bit of an afterthought, and seemingly that will remain the case.

Speaking with Deadline, Douglas has now commented on if he'll ever return to the MCU. In full, he explained: "I don't think so. I had the experience, and I was excited to do it. I'd never done a green screen picture before. I did the The Kominsky Method because I wanted to work with Chuck Lorre and try some comedy. But I'm enjoying my hiatus and enjoying my life. It was overwhelming running the production company and acting at the same time."

Granted, Douglas is 80 years old meaning the number of new films he will star in likely reducing by the day. In fact, he even commented on this, noting that he will only appear in an acting role "if something good comes up that I really like," as "I don't feel a burning desire. I'm still producing. I still love bringing people together."