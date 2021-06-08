Don't expect to see Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy at E3

A fairly new phenomenon ahead of this year's E3 is publishers and partners setting reasonable expectations by explaining what we won't see at E3. Koch has already revealed that there will be no Dead Island or Saints Row, Ubisoft has clarified that The Division: Heartland won't be at the event and clearly we should not expect Gotham Knights or Hogwarts Legacy either.

Instead, the upcoming Warner event is only dedicated to Back 4 Blood, according to the official Summer Game Fest account on Twitter: "The Warner. Bros Games presentation is Back 4 Blood, there is not a separate event."

We think setting the expectations straight is the way to go, and hope we'll get to see more of this from now on.