Don't expect to see Famke Janssen back as Jean Grey anytime soon

In the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere at the tail end of 2026, many former Marvel stars will be reprising their roles as X-Men from past universes and such. It's supposed to be a last hurrah for these iterations of the characters and to this end we can expect Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. These will expand on the universe-hopping versions of mutants that already includes Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

With all of these returning faces in mind, one such actress that won't be reprising her former mutant character is Famke Janssen, as the Dutch star has revealed that she isn't interested in returning as Jean Grey.

Speaking with Kristian Harloff, Janssen explained that she is more interested in taking roles where she has more of a creative influence these days, and that this just wouldn't align with the Marvel machine.

"I would not be asked back on Doomsday, or somewhere else, with that type of input. That's not what they want from me."

She also notes that she's more focussed on progressing further with her career and not returning to past roles like Jean Grey/Phoenix.

"It's hard for me now to just look back and worry, or think about a part where I get a few lines. It just doesn't seem that interesting to me. I'm in a different place, and I've earned my way into this moment, and I'm running with it, because this is 80 films under my belt, and I've paid my dues."

So while there will be a mutant reunion in the coming future, don't expect to see Janssen among that cast, even if the events of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past did set up a story where Janssen's Jean was alive and well, despite the events of X-Men: The Last Stand from 2006.