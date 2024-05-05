Don't expect to see Cable in Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

When Deadpool & Wolverine was filming, there were such a massive amount of rumours and claims about characters and cameos making their appearance in the film. Until the movie actually arrives in July, we won't know the truth behind many of these, even if some do seem rather unlikely.

One such character that we know won't be appearing in the film will be Cable, at least not Josh Brolin's version of the character. This was effectively confirmed by the actor during his appearance on The Playlist's Bingeworthy TV podcast, where he noted his disappointment and how he really wanted to be part of Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Am I? Yeeeesssss! I so wanted to be in that movie, said Brolin. "[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than 'Outer Range' will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I'm involved with or what I'm not involved with —the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

Brolin will however be reprising his role in Prime Video's The Outer Range in a couple of weeks, when its second season debuts on the streamer.