Don't expect to see a World Premiere title card at this year's The Game Awards

It's become quite synonymous to hear and see the iconic World Premiere title cards during a Geoff Keighley-hosted showcase, but for this year's The Game Awards, we won't be seeing this.

The host mentioned during a recent stream on The Game Awards' Twitch channel that the show is moving away from the use of these title cards to instead draw focus to the many different games that are being featured during the event.

"You'll see this year at the show... we often put up those cards, 'world premiere, world premiere, world premiere', and we're kind of moving away from that just because I kind of think that everything is kind of... is it a first look, is it an announcement, etc. etc. We're just treating it all as great game content, and there are lots of games".

Will you be sad to see the World Premiere title cards going away for The Game Awards or do you think this is the right direction to take?