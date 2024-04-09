Don't expect to see a sequel to Brightburn

The evil brat Brightburn with his Superman-like superpowers may not have been the colossal success that director David Yarovesky had hoped for. But with a budget of around $100 million and box office receipts three times the production cost, as well as a small but devoted fan base - there was still hope for a sequel.

Something that has been talked about from time to time as recently as September last year. But now DC co-boss and Brightburn producer James Gunn has unfortunately come out and denied all the rumours, there will most likely never be a sequel to Brightburn. This is entirely due to the fact that the rights to the character are in limbo.

Gunn himself describes the situation as completely hopeless and described how he only owns 50% of the brand.

"We talked about it early on. But the rights are all f*cked up (I only own half) so it's unlikely that it will ever happen."

Exactly who is sitting on the other half was never made clear, but sources point to H Collective, who previously expressed an interest in making a sequel invoking AI, Metaverse and Web3, which, presumably, Gunn was not the least bit interested in.

