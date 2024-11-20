Don't expect to ever see Steve Urkel in a Family Matters reboot

HQ

In these times when Hollywood seems to have been hit by a fantasy drought and seems to mainly want to revive old franchises, it is still nice to read that not everyone is interested in that model. This includes Jaleel White.

The name may not be familiar, especially to younger readers, but he played the most annoying sitcom character ever on Family Matters (1989-1998) - the legendary Steve Urkel. He recently appeared in an interview on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, where he explained that he had actually been approached about doing a Family Matters reboot - something he is not interested in:

"I was offered a blind contract with no script and half the pay that I made leaving the show, right? So, I'm like, 'Wait, wait, what do you mean?' I don't get to meet any producers. I don't get to see a script. 'We'll pay you this'.

"And it's like, you know, if it's just a cash grab and, you know, I just, I'm not interested in that."

Yesterday, White's memoir Growing Up Urkel was released, for those who loved Family Matters and want to know more about what the filming was like for the show's undeniably most important person.

Would you like to see a continuation of Family Matters with Steve Urkel?

American Broadcasting Company

Thanks, New York Post.