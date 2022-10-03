Don't expect the next 007 to be young

HQ

The search for the next James Bond (aka 007) has been underway for quite some time, and in the process of this, we've been hearing various stories and developments about how the series producers are tackling the search.

The latest development comes from producer Michael G. Wilson, who recently spoke with Deadline to update how things are progressing, while also stating that younger actors will not be selected.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn't work," said Wilson to Deadline. "Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a thirty-something."

In the interview, Wilson also touched on the scene that they use to test Bond actors, with that being the one in From Russia With Love following the assassination and starring Sean Connery's Bond and Daniela Bianchi's Tatiana Romanova.

"We always use the same scene ... and that's the one in From Russia With Love, where Bond comes back to his room after the assassination, and he starts taking off his shirt, goes into the room to bathe," Wilson revealed. "Then he hears something, takes his gun, goes in and the girl's in the bed."

Wilson continued, "That was the test we use. Anyone who can bring that scene off is right for Bond. It's tough to do."

