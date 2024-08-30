Don't expect the Invincible live-action movie anytime soon

HQ

The Invincible live-action film was announced way back in 2017. That's a full four years before the animated series was released, and since then the film has still been rolling along in early development.

According to Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, you don't need to worry about the film coming out, but you shouldn't expect it anytime soon. Here's what he had to say to The Direct:

"It's still in development. We're still working with Universal. You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect. And so it's taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be. So it's been in development for a long time, and it's probably going to be in development for a while longer."

Kirkman spoke about how difficult it is for the same story to make its way to different mediums. He also believes the movie has to provide "a new experience" while remaining true to what Invincible is. It'll certainly be a tricky task, and it might be hard to just show people the same story beats they've seen in the animated show.