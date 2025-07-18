Don't expect The Elder Scrolls VI to be weird because Todd Howard doesn't really like that stuff

HQ

It appears that The Elder Scrolls VI will be continuing the trend of the RPG series growing more "normal," as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's co-lead designer doesn't think that we'll see the weirdness of Morrowind return to the series again.

Speaking with Kiwi Talkz, Kurt Kuhlmann said that the loss of the weirdness began when he returned to Bethesda at the time of Oblivion (the game, not some sort of apocalyptic event at the studio).

"I'm not, like, mad about it or anything, but if you look at [the pre-Oblivion in-game book] The Pocket Guide to the Empire... That was a much weirder place than what you see in Oblivion."

According to Kuhlmann, the Lord of the Rings trilogy might have led to a push to a more high-fantasy setting in Oblivion, but also Todd Howard is a driving factor behind the departure of weirdness. "I think Todd in particular gravitates not towards the weird stuff," Kuhlmann said. "Like, Morrowind... Michael and I had done a lot of brainstorming on that, and obviously, it's got the Dune vibes, and the Dark Crystal vibes. I love that stuff. I would have definitely put more in [Oblivion] if I could have."

The Skyrim co-lead also says he doesn't see The Elder Scrolls returning to another weird location like Morrowind. "I would be skeptical that they could do a game in Elsweyr or Black Marsh," he said.

So, it looks like we'll be getting more regular fantasy from this point forwards, if The Elder Scrolls VI ever comes out. Weird or not, though, if it does reveal itself, it's sure to be one of the biggest RPGs of recent history.