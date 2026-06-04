Don't expect The Elder Scrolls VI during Xbox Games Showcase

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As you know, this Sunday it's Microsoft's turn to show what they have in store for the future, and they're expected to unveil, among other things, Master Chief's return in Halo: Campaign Evolved, more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Gears of War: E-Day.

Ahead of events like this, rumors usually abound about what we'll see, ranging from the more credible to pure fantasy scenarios (where "fantasy" is the keyword). But... of course, rumors also surface about what we won't see, and that's something we can share today. Windows Central editor Jez Corden writes on X that there is "no chance" we'll see The Elder Scrolls VI during the Xbox Games Showcase.

This is, of course, not an official confirmation, but Corden is often right when it comes to Microsoft (which, after all, owns Bethesda), so keep your expectations in check to avoid disappointment.