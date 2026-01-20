Don't expect the DCU version of Batman to make his debut before 2028 at the very earliest

HQ

Next year, The Batman - Part II will finally premiere, and as we know, it's more The Dark Knight coming our way, as a separate Batman will also be introduced in the DCU. He will get his own movie based on The Brave and the Bold, and he will appear in other DCU projects as well.

Many celebrities have expressed interest in the role, and there have even been rumors that a script is ready. However, this appears to be wishful thinking, as DCU boss James Gunn announced on Threads that the film's screenplay is still not complete.

This leads us to suspect that a premiere in 2027 is out of the question - something Gunn also confirms when he writes that he does not intend to have "two Batman movies come out in the same year". This likely means that the earliest we can hope for DCU Batman is late 2028.